Clifton Schneider passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, surrounded by the angelic nurses at DeTar Hospital in Victoria, Texas. He was 91.
Clif was born on January 26, 1929 in Liore, Texas. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1946. In his teenage years, he worked as a beekeeper and carpenter with his father. After graduating from high school, he began his lifelong career in the oilfield where he held various positions through out the years. Clifton was employed by Dowell in Victoria, Texas for 19 years and he retired from TC Oil Company in Refugio, Texas after 23 years. His hobbies included hunting, wood working, raising cattle, growing bountiful gardens year after year where he spent countless hours but mostly, he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Mary Schneider; his children, Brenda Borden, Van Schneider; his sisters, Jelma Lee Neil, Mae Turley, Mattie Cox, Millie Hardcastle; and his brother, Jimmy Williams.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 70 years Hazel Schneider; his daughters, Sandra Fearn (Jerry), Viola Rheinlander, Judy Copeland (Jesse), Nettie Hensley, Beth Niemann (Richard); his son, Barry Schneider (Rebecca); and brother, Joe Henry Schneider, Jr (Iona).
Pallbearers are J. C. Haney, Jesse Copeland II, Michael Schneider, Travis Schneider, J Briggs Hensley III, Anthony Carroll and Jackson Carroll.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas.
The funeral services will be held there Tuesday, June 9 at 10 a.m.
Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, immediately following.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio, Texas.
