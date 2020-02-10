Consuelo R. Barraza, 95, of Refugio, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Mrs. Barraza was born Aug. 24, 1924, to Nicolas and Juanita Trevino Rivas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include three sons, Liovegildo Vasquez and Nicolas Barraza of Refugio and Jorige Vasquez of Chicago; a daughter, Angelita Rodriquez of Lubbock; brothers, Richard Gonzales of Woodsboro and Felipe Gonzales of Buffalo, New York; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. James Catholic Church Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.