Cora “Janette” Smith Youngblood died June 4, 2023 in Victoria, Texas surrounded by her loving family. Janette was born November 2, 1931 in Luling, Texas, the daughter of W. A. Smith and Geneva “Jimmy” “Nanny” Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joseph “Joe” Youngblood, and her daughter, Terri L. Benson.
Janette graduated from Woodsboro High School and was a homemaker until the death of her husband in 1973. She then worked for Brown Plumbing Company. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Woodsboro, Texas and loved her church family and circle of her card playing women.
She is survived by her son, Ronny Youngblood and wife, Glenda, her daughter, Debbie Taylor, seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, a 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Woodsboro, Texas.
Arrangements made by Moore Funeral Home of Refugio, Texas.
Pallbearers are Brian Youngblood, Lance Kouches, Chance Youngblood, Scott Taylor, Cody Taylor, Mike Hempstead, Eric Hinojosa and Miles Compton IV.
Those who wish to remember Janette in a special way, and in lieu of flowers, can make donations to the two loving groups of professionals that made her journey easier, Hospice of South Texas and Caring Seniors, both of Victoria, Texas.