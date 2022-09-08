Danny Lee Webster, 79, passed away September 5, 2022. He was born August 27, 1943, in Refugio, Texas to the late Ordia and Ruby Webster.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Julia Webster, daughters Michelle Webster and Cheryl A. Rhoades.
Survived by his sons Daniel L. Webster of Wharton and John R. Rhoades of West Columbia; brother Ordia B. Webster of Refugio and sister Valarie Everrett of Refugio; 9 grandchildren and 4-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held September 8, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Services will bed held Friday, September 9, 2022 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio; 361-526-4334