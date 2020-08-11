CHEERS…TO A LIFE WELL LIVED!!!!
If you asked David Martinez, “What do you want your obituary to say?” Without hesitation, he would raise one eyebrow, roll his eyes, take a drink of his mixed drink and then launch into something like this, “Tell the world don’t cry for me. I lived a long life, married a beautiful woman, saw my family grow, had parents that loved me, had a good job, had good friends, lived in a good little town, never went hungry and partied all I could party. I had a good life.”
Then he would say, “Why the hell do caskets cost so much? I mean, you don’t even get to enjoy the damn thing. Every time I go to a funeral, I pay my respects say ‘hello’ to everyone and then I check out the casket and think, Do you know how many briskets you could buy for the price of that casket?!”
David Martinez – aka Big Dave, Dad, Daddy, Popo, Pops, Grandpa, Great Popo, King Dave, ‘Don’ Dave, Palomo, Cujo, Ole Meskin – clocked out for the last time on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 1:09 p.m. after a valiant fight against Covid-19.
Thanks to technology, and the compassion of nurses and Dr. Daniel Squire at DeTar Hospital in Victoria, he was surrounded by his five children who witnessed him receive his final wish of peacefully passing over into heaven while in a comfortable sleep.
David was the oldest son to Blas and Julia Martinez and he was born on November 15, 1931, in Beeville, Texas.
Throughout his life, he preached a lesson learned as a child of The Great Depression: never throw food away because you never know when you may not have it. As a result, he was known by family and friends for his cooking skills and having the ability to make delectable soups from all of the leftover items in the refrigerator.
Dad married our mom, Emilia “Millie” Gonzales, on November 26, 1950, and always said she was the love of his life and every anniversary was a reminder of their love. Mom had a more humorous take on their wedded bliss and, as November 26th rolled around every year, she would say, “If ya’ll see me acting good it’s because I’m hoping the warden will let me out of the penitentiary this year…I’m serving a life sentence.”
Dad was diabetic so he switched from Miller Lite to Bud Light because someone at the bar said it was “better for you.” He could eat menudo for every meal. Any time of the day was a good time for a game of dominoes or a bite of sweets. He was a master at the barbecue grill and could build anything out of wood. He never missed an episode of the Price is Right or The Domingo Show. When it came to sports, there were only two teams he loved: the Woodsboro Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.
Despite having only an eighth-grade education, Big Dave went on to have a successful career as an oilfield worker with Rutherford Oil Corporation in Bonnie View, Texas: a job he held for 45 years without missing one day of work. Instead of taking vacations, he worked hauling grain in the summers for extra income and on weekends he remodeled houses and later rented them. He was an old-school dude who finished every day with a cold beer and a laugh with friends.
David is preceded in death by his wife, Millie; son, David Jr.; granddaughter, Sara, his parents; brother, Guadalupe Martinez; and other family and friends.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Lupe Vidaurri, Elena Martinez, Jesse Martinez , Johnny Martinez; and his children, Sylvia Harrison (James) of Seguin, Amelia Perez (Raul) of Sugar Land, Rosemary Elizalde (Oscar) of Fair Oaks Ranch, Chris Martinez (Veronica) of San Antonio, Mike Martinez (Ruby) of Woodsboro; and 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
By the way, Mike was always his favorite for sure; not just because he was the baby (still cries for everything) but also because of the love and support he gave Dad during his last few years. This was evident every time we saw Dad, especially after long periods of being apart, and we would say, “Dad…hello…I love you…you look good…how have you been doing?” In response, he would answer, “Yeah…where’s Mike?”
We were lucky to have our dad lead our family for nearly 90 years. We know that he knew and accepted our Lord, Jesus Christ, as his savior and that he put God first in everything. His go-to words of advice, “Si Dios quiere!” (God-Willing.) We all take comfort knowing he is with Mom, our brother David Jr. and the parents that he has missed everyday since they have been gone.
The burial services will be private but a Celebration of Life is planned to occur in the future when it is safer for all of us to be together.
In addition, we know Dad would want to thank all of the caregivers who have helped him since Mom passed away and the staff of Refugio Nursing Home. We will be forever indebted to you for your kindness, patience and care.
The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, well-wishers are asked to make donations to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.
David Martinez will be missed by all and we will tell his stories, dirty jokes and cook his recipes as long as we shall live. Like our mom, as long as we live….so will he. Cheers to you, Big Dave.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
