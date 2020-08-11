Garza
Woodsboro - Our sweet father David R. Garza, a proud Korean War Army Veteran passed away on July 27, and was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Evarista Garza; and his brothers, Henry and Pedro Jr. Garza.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Lola Garza; son, Lloyd (Sandra) Cisneros; daughters, Carol (Tony) Garza, Dolores (Humbert) Montalvo, Irma Garza and Barbara (Colton) Niemann; 7 grand kids; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; with numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be laid to rest with a private memorial graveside service, with military honors at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. A public memorial mass will be offered at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.