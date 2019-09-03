David Ray Murray, 72, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Mr. Murray was born June 1, 1947, in Odessa. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1966 and received a degree in finance from Texas Tech University in 1970. He worked in finance and in various positions in the oil field. His hobbies were fishing, wood working, sports and cheering the Odessa Bronchos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Hazel Murray.
Survivors include his wife, Jill Murray of Woodsboro; a daughter, Melissa Murray (Clay) Reinarz; grandchildren, Carson, Reagan, Rylee and Bailey; and a brother, Gary (Patsy) Murray of Odessa.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
