David Valderrama Sr., age 96, passed away November 26, 2020. He was born June 13, 1924 to Benjamin and Elizabeth Valderrama.
David was a hardworking, strong man and loved telling stories about his youth. He could walk into a place of business and hardly walk out without having a conversation with someone.
Survivors include sons Ernest, Ricky and Robert Valderrama. David Valderrama Jr. (deceased) Sept. 20, 2009. Surviving daughters Linda Falcon and Bernice Valderrama. Surviving brothers Sifredo, Ruben and Armando Valderrama. Brothers (deceased) Jesse and Ernan Valderrama. Surviving sister Louisa Garcia. Sisters (deceased) Oralia Garza and Janie Garza. Seven grandchildren nine-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Graveside services followed at LaRosa Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377. 361-526-4334.
