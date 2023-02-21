Dawn Haertig Prather, age 56 received her wings peacefully at 5:44 a.m. on February 19, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Dawn fought hard and long to stay with the ones she loved here on this earth but was united with the family that she loved that had gone on before her.
Dawn was born on September 4, 1966, in Refugio, Texas to her proud parents Dennis and Edie Haertig.
She was a beloved and wonderful mother to T.C. and Megan and they blessed her with many grandchildren as all know they were the joys of her life, going to their many sports activities and school functions. She also enjoyed all the family gatherings, birthdays, and holidays, camping with her sisters in the not so functional campers, feeding the deer and watching the sunsets on Kelly and Joel’s patio, fishing and just being outdoors.
Dawn’s heavenly family that greeted her include: her husband Larry Prather, grandparents: LeRoy and Lila Rae Haertig and Johnny and Pearl O’Donnell.
Dawn will be missed by her children, Trenton (Kaily) Amador and Megan (Joseph) Mendez; stepchildren, Matt (Kelly) Prather and LeAnn Prather; parents, Dennis & Edie Haertig; siblings, Wayne (Jennifer) Haertig, Bryn (John) Cisneros, Kelly Haertig (Joel Evans), Shelly Haertig, and Christy Haertig; grandchildren, Jordan Garcia, Ramzie Jaso, Axel Mendez, Jaxxon Mendez, Chris Mendez, Sean Mendez, Gavin Amador, Hollis Amador, Cruz Amador and Andrew Amador; step-granddaughter, Paisley Prather; great-grandson, Koen Blain and great-granddaughter, Ava Day. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
The family wants to thank everyone for their love and support that has been shown to Dawn over the years and at this time of her passing, especially the doctors, nurses, and staff at South Texas Hospice of Victoria, and a very special cousin, Jennifer O’Donnell who went many a mile back and forth to get Dawn to the treatments that she needed.
Honoring Dawn as pallbearers are Kevin Barker, Chad Abney, Lee Crews, Marty Martin, Royce Avery, and Shane Burgin.
As we honor Dawn, we ask everyone to wear bright colors. Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Faith United Church of Woodsboro and Dawn’s Celebration of Life service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Faith United Church. Dawn will be laid to rest with Larry at the La Rosa Cemetery.
Any donations to honor Dawn’s memory may be given to Faith United Church or Driscoll Children’s Hospital of Corpus Christi.
