Debra Kay Moses, 69, passed away January 15, 2021. She Was born November 27, 1951, in Corpus Christi to the late Fernando Joseph Cyr and Velma Cyr.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Moses; daughters, Tanya M. Sanchez of Gregory and Misty Moses of Gregory; brother, Daniel J. Cyr of Corpus Christi; sisters, Charolette Slaughter of Dallas and Susan Vaisizddeh of Round Rock/ Austin; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Moore Funeral Home , 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
