Delores (Dee) J. Christian passed peacefully from this earth and returned home to our heavenly Father on January 11, 2023 surrounded by family.
Born in Florida on August 9, 1948, she moved to Texas with her family in the 1960s. After graduating from Refugio High School, she began taking classes at Bee County College. The next chapter of her life began the day she stepped onto a Bee County College bus and first laid eyes on the bus driver with beautiful blue eyes (Jimmy). It was love at first sight for Dee. After marrying, Dee and Jimmy raised a beautiful family of four boys. During this time, she finished her degree and worked as an elementary school teacher in Rockport and then at W.C. Andrews Elementary in Portland, Texas.
Her family was at the heart of everything she did. A loving wife, mother, sister, and the best title—grandma. She often shared her love through cooking and baking—always ready to tie on her apron and whip up a favorite meal or dessert. Dee also had a love for gardening, always tending to her yard of flowers and vegetables. She liked to share her gardening wisdom and cuttings of plants with family and friends. You’d often find her windowsills lined with tomatoes to finish ripening, so the birds and squirrels didn’t eat them all! When the weather sent her inside, she enjoyed sewing and quilting, making cherished gifts, large and small, for family.
Dee is survived by three sons, Brandon (April), Shannon, and Aaron (Ashley); her sister, Deborah Brosius (Denny); brother, Dallas Palmer; nieces, Emily and Sarah Dawkins; and grandchildren, Bradley, Maddie, Corbyn (Kylee), Ashtyn, Jenna, and Alana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; her son, Chad; her parents, Joyce Cornwell and Dallas Palmer; and brothers, Danny and Donald Palmer. She will forever be loved and cherished in our hearts and memories.
A visitation will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 p.m., and the funeral service will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Burial to follow at Palms Memorial Garden in Portland, Texas.