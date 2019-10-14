Derek Ryan Lozano, 38, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Mr. Lozano was born Sept. 28, 1981, in Taft.
Survivors include his grandmother, Otelia Ramirez of Woodsboro; his mother, Esther (Raul) Yanez Garza of San Antonio; his father, Jesus (Debbie) Luis Lozano Jr. of Houston; a daughter, Jordin Deja’ Lozano of San Antonio; brothers, Mark Daniel Lozano and Nikolas Adam Lozano, both of Houston; and sisters, Desiree Nicole Lozano Blackwell of San Antonio and Christa Michelle Lozano Martinez of Houston.
Visitation was at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Moore Funeral Home chapel. A rosary was recited there at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial followed at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
