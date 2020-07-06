Dolores Del Rio Henning

Dolores DelRio Henderson Henning went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020. She was born in MaComb, Oklahoma on December 11, 1931 to parents Roy Henderson and Geneva Bell Lewellen. She was the oldest of five children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Earl Henning; son, Robert Earl Henning; parents, Roy Henderson and Geneva Bell Lewellen; sisters, Darlene Eisler, Carolyn Fitzpatrick; and brother, Gordon Henderson.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie Henning of Refugio; sister, Janetta Rodgers of Alvin; grandchildren, TJ Henning (Cindy Henning) of Refugio, Shannon Wilson (Jimmie Wilson) of Three Rivers; and two great-grandchildren, Sara Henning and Madison Baird.
Dolores married her husband Thomas Earl Henning on May 21, 1949. She was a loving mother of two sons and the co-owner of D&T Rental Company with her husband for forty five years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Refugio and served as the church secretary for five years. Dolores loved to bake and garden. She had a passion for painting, sewing, and dancing with her husband. Dolores also known as ( Nanny and Aunt DoDo), was a kind hearted friend, aunt, mother, and grandmother. She loved everyone she was around and her beautiful smile would light up any room she entered. Her laugh was contagious and her hugs were big.
Due to COVID 19 there will only be a graveside memorial at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria Texas on July 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers are Gary Knox, Mark Richardson, Roger Speis, Earl Henning, Ray Henning, Gerald Henning, Jimmie Wilson, Vincent Heard, Allen Heard, James Haney, Gary Lott, Earnest Lerma, Bruce Chappell and Michael Henderson. Honorary Pallbearers are Ruthie Henderson, Sara Moeller, Lynette Pfeil, Martha Nesloney, Vickie Johnson and Cindy Strauch.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any charity of your choice in her honor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
