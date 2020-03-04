Dolores Hernandez Perez, 94, of Corpus Christi, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mrs. Perez was born Jan. 1, 1926, in Woodsboro. She was a housewife and worked at Port Ayers Cafe and Hollywood Cafe. She was also a caregiver for the elderly while living in Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jesse Saldana; her parents, Justo M. Hernandez and Angelita Elizalde; and siblings, Ernesto, Abel, Roberto, Manuela, Maria, Tommie, Esperanza and Consuelo.
Survivors include a daughter, Dolores Consuelo Saldana; sister, Erisola Villagran; grandchildren, Joshua Saldana, Daniella Saldana and Isaiah Saldana; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church in Woodsboro with the funeral Mass being celebrated at 10 a.m.. Burial to follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Guardian Funeral Home, Corpus Christi.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.