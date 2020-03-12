Donald “Don” E. Gillespie, 71, of Edna, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 18, 1948, in Refugio, Texas, to Norman “Fuzzy” and Allie (Linney) Gillespie.
Don is survived by: his wife, Becky; two daughters, Leslie Maldonado and husband Andrew of Raymondville, and Courtney Boenig and husband Dan of Inez; brother, Grady Gillespie and wife Debbie of Victoria; sister, Judy Morgan and husband John of Rosenberg; and eight grandchildren, Preston, Katarina, Violet, Cory, Vivian, Kacey, Alison and Davis.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bruce Gillespie.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Kubena Funeral Home of Hallettsville.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kubena Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Mike Walker, Vance Wilson, Andy Maldonado, Andrew Maldonado, Clayton Gillespie and Bryce Gillespie.
Officiant: Rev Hollis Hoffman.
Memorials: donations to the Glioblastoma Foundation or Donor’s Choice.
Burial: Salem Cemetery, Ezzell, Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.kubenafuneralhome.com.
