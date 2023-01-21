Dorothy Jean Gerald, 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born April 22,1934 in Texana, Texas to the late Colonel Cone and Pauline Douglas Gerald.
Dorothy graduated from Refugio High School in 1950, baptized at the First Baptist Church of Refugio, employed by First National Bank of Refugio as a Bookkeeper from 1950 to 1990 and she loved living in the country and watching wildlife.
Visitation will be Monday, January 23, 2023 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Services will be Tuesday, January 24, 2023 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 p.m.; graveside to follow at Memory Gardens, Edna, Tx. at 4:00 p.m.