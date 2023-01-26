Refugio - Dorothy Jean Gerald died Jan. 21, 2023 at the age of 88. She was born April 22, 1934 in Texana, TX to Colonel Cone Gerald and Pauline Douglas Gerald.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Alton Gerald.
Dorothy graduated from Refugio High School in 1951 and started working at the First National Bank of Refugio as a bookkeeper soon afterwards. She retired from the bank in 1990. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Refugio, never married, had no children and enjoyed being and living in the country. She considered herself a “Country Girl” and enjoyed listening to music. Her favorite singer was Patsy Cline. Her most favorite thing to do was to be at the hospital cafeteria at 7:00 each morning and have breakfast – then at 11:30 be first in line for lunch. She loved the staff at the cafeteria. After lunch she enjoyed afternoon TV and taking naps before retiring early. Let’s not forget how she loved her hot tea with four French Vanilla creamers in it. She lived the last 3 years of her life under the sweet and kind care of the staff and nurses at Mission Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Services were Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, TX. Graveside services were at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2023, Memory Gardens in Edna, Texas.
Services were entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Refugio