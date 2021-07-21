Dorothy Louise West Smith, 90, of Corpus Christi, died July 15, 2021. She, at last, has been united with her Lord and loved ones who were waiting for her in Heaven.
She was born on March 29,1931, in Refugio, to James M. and Lizzie F. (Birmingham) West. She married the love of her life on Sept. 8, 1951, in Refugio. She loved her family, church and strangers that she met. She was an excellent seamstress. Always willing to help her children. She loved to cook and enjoyed feeding others.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Alene McDaniel of Wichita, Kansas and Carolyn Darlene Looney of Center, Colorado; son, Alfred Cecil Smith Jr. of Klamath Falls, Oregon; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred Cecil Smith; and middle daughter, Joy Gaylene Pickens.
Services will be held Monday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home. Burial will be immediately after the service at Oakwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.