Edgar Lewis Love

Edgar (Ed) Lewis Love of Refugio, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Ed was born on May 1, 1937, in Martinville Arkansas to Herbert and Vernie Love.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Hervert and Vernie Love and his older brother, Richard Love.
Ed is survived by his wife, Dorey Williams; his daughter, Rebekah Love; grandson, River Emerson Mulkerrin of Marion, Massachusetts; brother, Roger (Cheryl) Love of Benton, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Barbara Love of Wentzville, Missouri and nieces and nephews.
Ed left high school during his senior year to join the U.S. Army in which he served two years. Ed worked and retired from Chase Field Navel Base in Beeville, He then worked as a hunting guide on a ranch outside Ozona, Texas for several years. He was co-owner in the business Steamway Southwest a carpet cleaning, Fire/Water Restoration business. He also worked as a handyman doing home repairs and finally as a school bus drive which he loved. The students loved him as well often giving him homemade cookies and gifts. Ed’s co-workers were always jealous since they very seldom received anything. Ed would always joke with them, telling them that “y’all should be as nice and as good of a fella as I am, then maybe y’all might get something”.
Ed brought joy and laughter to his family and friend with his humor and quick wit. If he had advised someone to not do something and they did it anyway, he would say “Long head on green horn”. He also had many more sayings, keeping everyone around him laughing and smiling.
Ed has chosen to be cremated and his ashes taken back to Arkansas and spread off the beautiful mountains there. He spent a lot of time driving through and stopping to watch the elk and deer along with the many other animals in the mountains and riverbeds of this beautiful state.
Ed was very grateful of the friends that phoned and had stopped by the house to visit with him over the last couple of years as his dementia progressed.
A private memorial will be held by family as his ashes are spread.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.