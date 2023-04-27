On April 24, 2023, Edward A. Clarkson, Jr., passed away peacefully at the age of 84. He is survived by his three children, Denese C. McNair, Edward A. Clarkson, III, and West C. Jackson, son-in-law Taylor Jackson, and five grandchildren, Michael McNair, Jonathan McNair, Daniel McNair, Charles Jackson, and Mae Jackson. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Jeanette B. Clarkson, his wife.
Ed, who was fondly known as Buck among family and close friends, was born on August 6, 1938. He attended the University of Texas where he graduated with a degree in business and lettered in track and field as an accomplished discus thrower. Upon graduation, he lived in Harlingen, Corpus Christi, and San Antonio before he finally settled in Houston. While in Houston, he worked in commercial real estate for both lenders and buyers.
Ed enjoyed any exercise, especially running, and completed three marathons in his sixties. He was also an avid reader of classic literature. Most evenings he could be found listening to jazz with a cup of coffee and a good book. He was a devoted Catholic, loving father, and charmed anyone who ever met him.
A funeral service will be held on April 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, in Refugio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Society of Saint Vincent De Paul, Houston/Galveston.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas, 361-526-4334