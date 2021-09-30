Edward Lee Snyder, age 82, passed away peacefully in his bed on September 18, 2021, while living in the home of his daughter, Lora Lee (Snyder) Reynolds, who he endearingly referred to only as “Peach.” He went to live with her and his son-in-law Larry Reynolds in Spokane Valley, WA after surviving the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, in the Fall of 2017, while living in Bayside, TX. He decided to stay put & “ride out” the storm because of the nearly 50 years he spent as a seaman, first in the Navy and then as a Merchant Marine officer. Prior to the arrival of the historical category 5 hurricane, he declared to those concerned, in a tone typical of a tough, weathered, seaman, “I steered ships through hurricanes!” Indeed, he survived the storm, albeit not much else did.
Although Ed was a resident in the Corpus Christi, Texas area for 30 years, whenever he had his “land legs,” much of his young adult years, however, were spent living in the Fairmont, WV area, where four of his children were born, with the exception being his eldest son, Edward, who was born in Oahu, Hawaii and, who passed away in February 1991.
Also preceding him in death are his children, Bruce Mitchell Snyder, and Joyce Kay Snyder, who passed away shortly after birth and are buried in Shinnston, WV.
Other than his daughter, Lora, he is also survived by his son, Eric Bryan Snyder, of Knoxville, TN, who spent many years working in the television industry and who, like Ed, enjoys poetry, writing and telling stories.
Ed was born in Martinsburg, WV, as the son of Wilbert Cletus Snyder and Leona Mae Horner, who have preceded him in death by many years. Also, happily waiting to greet him on the other side is his adored baby sister, Carolyn “Kay” (Snyder) Farmer, who passed in August 2015.
Ed is survived by his cherished older sister Betty (Snyder) Francavilla of Vermont, as well as his best and lifelong friend and beloved brother George Wilbert Snyder of Florida.
Ed enjoyed reminiscing about his adolescence, while growing up in the Eastern panhandle of West Virginia, when he and George spent their summers in peach orchards and swimming and fishing in the Potomac River.
Mr. Snyder grew to become a very kind and charitable person, often donating large amounts of his time and income toward helping to better the lives of youth in third world countries, as well as children of U.S. immigrants and, nearly anyone he found in need of assistance. He kept a chain in his truck specifically for the purpose of towing broken-down strangers to safety. His leisure time consisted of lifelong genealogical research, having in-depth political discussions, watching current news reports and, quoting the U.S. Constitution and, The Law, by Frederic Bastiat. He also loved writing articles to the Refugio County Press. As is the case with many seaman, Ed always had a tale to tell. Some of his adventures are memorialized in a published biography for the future reading enjoyment of his friends and family; but, also as a legacy for his cherished six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
For those who would like to join the family in paying their respects to Ed, a funeral service will be held at the Brown’s Funeral Home in Martinsburg, WV, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, directly followed by a military honors ceremony given at the graveside in Tomahawk Cemetery, in Hedgesville, WV.