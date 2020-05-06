Edward Phillip Deases, 77, passed away May 5, 2020. He was born October 31, 1942 in Woodsboro, TX to the late Fred Sr. and Felipa Deases.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Selina Michelle Deases and brothers Fred Deases and Hector Deases.
Edward is survived by his wife Sheryl Deases of Cuero; daughters Deborah Bluntzer of Victoria and Deanna Farley of Victoria; brothers Carlos Deases of Woodsboro and Fernando Deases of Victoria; sister Rose Martinez of Woodsboro; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Keith Grote, Richard Deases, Dakota Stold, Shelton Farley, Jack Tully and Carlitos Deases. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Hobles and Richard Hobles.
A Rosary will be recited Friday, May 8, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 St. Therese Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
Dearest Sheryl, DeeDee and Anna, My heart is breaking for you all. Eddie was such a good good man. He loved his family so very much, each and everyone of you! I wish we could be there to see you guys but I deeply regret we can't. Neither of us are well enough to drive. We have moved from Victoria to Willis Tx. Please know you have our deepest and most heart felt condolences! I love you Sheryl, you are like my sister and Eddie was always like my other big brother. I just can't believe his gone. Stay strong my sister and know you are in our hearts and prayers. God Bless you all.
Audrey Harrington Murray
14794 Libra Ct
Willis, Tx, 77318
972-837-6143
