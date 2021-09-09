Alice, Texas
Elida Elizalde Perez, age 77, passed away September 8, 2021, in Alice, Texas. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Ciro and Celia Elizalde. Elida began working in Refugio, Texas at Memorial Hospital. She later worked for the postal service in Woodsboro for numerous years. Elida was a former secretary to the superintendent in Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Independent School District and retired from the school district after working there for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening and was known for her love of her family, especially the special bond she had with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ciro and Celia Elizalde; sister-in-law, Beatrice Cantu; and brother-in-law, Ralph Cisneros.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Albert Perez Sr. of Alice; one daughter, Ida Ferrazzano (Matthew) of Laredo; one son, Albert Perez Jr. (Dancey Lopez) of Alice; brothers, Ciro Elizalde Jr. (Alma) of Woodsboro and David Elizalde (Cindy) of Aransas Pass; sister-in-law, Enada Cisneros (the late Ralph) of Woodsboro; sister-in-law, (the late) Beatrice Cantu (Bacilio); grandchildren, Zalysa Perez, Zalayna Perez, Zaleigh Perez, Zalexis Perez, Kylie Lopez, Nicholas Ferrazzano, and Kaylie Ferrazzano; numerous nephews, niece and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 1:30 p.m. that same day. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, September 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in San Diego. Services to conclude after the Mass.
Burial will be held at a later date in Woodsboro, TX at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.
Services entrusted with Rosas Funeral Home, Inc.