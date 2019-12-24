Elisabeth Collins Pellusch, 88, of Bayside, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Mrs. Pellusch was born Sept. 14, 1931, in Rotz, Germany, to Sebastian and Annie Vetter. She married Jack Eugene Collins and moved to Bayside in 1951. She was an active member of the Sacred Heart Church of Rockport, the Corpus Christi Cathedral and the Catholic daughters of America. Her hobbies included gardening and reading German books.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Pellusch; and former husband, Jack Collins.
Survivors include her children, Jack, Joe, Ann Cranford, James, Tom and Johann Collins; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A rosary was recited at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Corpus Christi Cathedral.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 o’clock that morning. Burial followed at the Old St. Mary Cemetery in Bayside.
Arrangements were under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
