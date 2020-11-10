Elizabeth F. Watson, 93, gained her angel wings on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Elizabeth was a Methodist and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. A loving mother to her boys and her boys friends. Elizabeth was a good cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. No one ever left her house without being offered something to eat. She also loved to sing and play the piano, along with her husband, Tom, who played the fiddle. They passed their musical talent to all of their boys. She had the voice of an angel and sang at numerous weddings and funerals.
Elizabeth married Tom Watson in 1957. They never spent another night alone. She was beside him until he took his last breath. They had their boys and always supported them through everything.
She was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children; Terry (Jan) of Avinger, Carey of Refugio Barry (Shirley) of Refugio and Jerry (Gretchen) of Inez. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Tish (John) Carpenter; Robert, Jenna and Justin. She had 4 great-grandchildren; Kaytlyn, Amanda, Riley and Wesley and 1 great great-grandchild, Ian.
The family would like to thank Nichole Henderson and JoBeth Whitlow for all of their love, help and support for Mother. We will be forever in their debt.
Private services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.