Elvira P. Piehl, 91, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Mrs. Piehl was born March 17, 1928, in McFaddin to Manuel C. and Felicita Ramirez Perez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, L.J. Piehl Jr.; daughter, Lydia M. Cuellar; sister, Romona Vela; and brother, Oscar L. Perez.
Survivors include four children, E. Yolanda Rodriguez, Mary Jane (Juan) Esquivel, Rosario Rodriguez Leon and Louis Joseph III; siblings, Manuel A. Perez, Inocencia Trevino, Guadalupe York and Felipa Minson; sister-in-law, Rosa Perez; son-in-law, Alfredo Cuellar; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. Therese Catholic Church.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Refugio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.