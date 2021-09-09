Eric Dean Horner, 67, passed away September 5, 2021. He was born May 21, 1954 in Astoria, Oregon to Eric and Deloris Horner.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Horner; and is survived by his parents, Eric and Deloris Horner; wife, Debra Horner; sons, Austin (Amy) Horner; daughters, Erica (David) Carpenter and Amber Horner; brothers, Michael (Tracy) Horner and Russel (Theresa) Horner; and 7 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.