Erizola “Eddie” Villagran, 91, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. She was born Jan, 29, 1929 in Woodsboro, Texas to the late Justo And Angelita Hernandez.
Eddie is survived by her daughter, Yolanda H. Villagran of Woodsboro; nephews, George (Rose) Hernandez of Woodsboro, Richard Hernandez of Woodsboro, J.J. (Sandra) Villagran of Corpus Christi, Justo (Gloria) Hernandez of Woodsboro; and a niece, Angela V. Gonzales of Refugio.
A Rosary will be recited Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 Moore Funeral Home chapel at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at St. Bernard Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
