WOODSBORO – Ernest Wiginton, 60, passed away August 15, 2020. He was born November 10, 1959 to the late Virgil Lee and Lois Seitz Wiginton.
He is survived by his wife Janie Wiginton of Woodsboro; sons, Brent (Jonette) Wiginton of Woodsboro and Jeremy (Mandy) Wiginton of Forth Worth; step daughter, Jennifer Espinoza of Flour Bluff; brother, Sheldon Wiginton of Woodsboro; sister, Sharon Shannon of Victoria; grandchildren, Colton Wiginton, Carlee Wiginton, Cash Wiginton, Hannah Wiginton, Brooklynn Wiginton, Levi Wiginton, Destiny Mendez and Julianna Mendez.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, at Moore Funeral Home chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.
Grave services will be conducted Wednesday, August 19, at LaRosa Cemetery, Woodsboro at 10 a.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
