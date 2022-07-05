Esther Yolanda Blaker, age 80, passed away on Monday June 27th, 2022, accompanied by her loving husband of 60 years. She was born February 15,1942 to Gonzalo and Guadalupe Elizondo of Woodsboro, Texas. Yolanda was a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and sister who was loved and respected by all of us. She will be deeply missed, but we can all take comfort knowing that she has and will always be there for us. She cherished her family most of all and “would go to war” for any one of us. She also loved music, all genres, favoring Mexican/Tejano most of all. She loved to dance, loved to sew, arts and crafts and proudly loved to bake cakes. She was known as the “cake lady;” her cakes were known to be the “Best” by her family and others who were lucky enough to have gotten the chance to get a taste of them.
She is survived by her husband Roger D. Blaker Sr., daughter Rebekah D. Garcia (Ramon), sons Roger Blaker Jr. (Janine), Roy D. Blaker (Myda), 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Adam Elizondo.
She is preceded in death by the following family members, parents Gonzalo and Guadalupe Elizondo, siblings, Gilberto, Emma, Gonzalo Jr., Eva and Armando Elizondo.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Services will be Friday, July 8, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery 9974 IH 37 Access Rd, Corpus Christi, Texas. Approximately at 1:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Daniel Garcia, Adam “Tommy” Elizondo, Mark Elizondo, Lane Elizondo, Albert Studer Jr. and Roger Blaker III. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Alvarez, Gilberto Elizondo Jr., Ray Elizondo Jr. and James Tremble.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc, 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334