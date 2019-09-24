Eufrasica Rocha Ramirez, 93, of Refugio, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Mrs. Ramirez was born in Refugio County on March 29, 1926 to Fabian and Locriad Canales Rocha.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Librado Ramirez Sr.; and daughter, Mary Stella Scroggins.
Survivors include her sons, Librado (Rachel) Ramirez, Juan (Ida) Ramirez, Guadalupe (Dolores) Ramirez and David (Ellie) Ramirez; daughters , Melissa (Rene) Garcia and Theresa Ramirez; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
