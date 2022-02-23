Eugene Lamar Chandler, 86, passed away February 15, 2022. He was born October 9,1935 in Kenedy, Texas. He was retired from the United States Navy and from TC OIL – Refugio, Texas.
Eugene is preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Lena Mae Chandler, stepbrother Jack Fairchild, sisters Wilma Jo Grenwald, Doris Smith and Greta Ardoin. He is survived by his wife Jeanette Chandler; son Chad (Karlissa) W. Chandler; daughters Lisa D. Kreutzer and Chandra L. (Bobby) Hoodye; brothers Billy (Mary) Chandler, Jerry (Faye) Chandler, Clyde (Beverly) Chandler; sisters Shirely (Keith) Carlton and Dale (Maurice) Bracken and four grandchildren Triston Kreutzer, Tanner Kreutzer, Dugan Chandler and Ashaiya Hoodye.
Pallbearers will be Billy Chandler, Jerry Chandler, Clyde Chandler, Bobby Hoodye, Robert Michael Thomas and Donnie Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be JT Chandler, Wayne McGee, Bubba Schubert, Richard Myers, Kurt Kreutzer and Ronnie Williams.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 25, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Services will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Military graveside services followed at LaRosa Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377; 361-526-4334