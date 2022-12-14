Eugenio “Eugene” Borjas, Jr. was born November 15, 1963 in Sinton, Texas to Eugenio and Maria Borjas. Eugene spent his entire life in Refugio County. He was a hard worker. You could always find him on a ranch feeding cows, building fences, welding, riding horses and anything else to keep him outdoors. Eugene, also known as The Coon, was a good ole boy, worn through from the brim of his hat to the toe of his boots. One you could always count on to get the job done.
Above all, Eugene was a devoted father to his children Ashley, Jake and Jeremy. His greatest joys were his 7 grandchildren.
Eugene left to be with our Lord on December 12, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Moore Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm.
Eugene was preceded in death by his father Eugenio Borjas, Sr; his brother Santiago (Jimmy) Borjas; and sister Martha Borjas Zuniga.
Eugene is survived by his mother Maria Borjas of Del Rio; daughter Ashley Borjas McClain (Charles) and two sons Jake Borjas and Jeremy Borjas all of Refugio; seven grandchildren Jarren, Carlie, C.J., Channing, Alaina, Priyanka and Ariana; three sisters Eufemia Valdez (Pasquel) of Luling; Niome Borjas Davalos (Saul) of Hale Center and Leslie Borjas Rodriguez (Carlos) of Hale Center; five brothers Adrian Borjas of Woodsboro, John Borjas of Palacios; Marcos Borjas (Erika) of Hale Center, Devon Borjas (Amelia) of Lubbock and Ben Borjas (Melissa) of Roby; wife Joanna Borjas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eugene was truly one of a kind. He was a man of his word and helped anyone with no expectations in return. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Coony will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.