Eva Canchola Porras, 82, of Corpus Christi, passed away April 17, 2021. Eva was born on August 8, 1938, in McFadden, Texas to the late Ezekiel and Maria Canchola.
She is survived by her three sons; Silbestre Porras, Johnny Porras and Jesse Porras all of Corpus Christi.
A rosary will be recited Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m at Moore Funeral Home.
The Mass will be celebrated Friday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Refugio.
Services under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas, 361-526-4334.