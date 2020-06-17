Eva Lorraine Myers McCoy, at the age of 88, was reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Dave McCoy, on Monday June 15, 2020. She is also with the Lord that she has always loved and served. Lorraine was born February 5, 1932 in Refugio, Texas to the late William Myers and Eva Hall Myers.
She graduated from Refugio High School and then worked for the telephone company as an Operator. She and her good friend Kay Gumm Wotipka traveled throughout the USA during summer holidays. She then met a handsome football coach named Dave who was to become her beloved husband for 51 years. After marriage, Lorraine and Dave moved to Port Lavaca, Texas to live for 10 years where she enjoyed being a homemaker and mother of four. This is where she met dear friends Billie Jean and Bobby Golf.
Lorraine and Dave moved to Refugio in 1967. Refugio became their life-long home where they raised their family. She used her talents in baking to become a wonderful caterer of many weddings, showers, and business events for 25 years. Her many cakes were beautiful and very delicious. She created a Texas Pecan Cake and Dave came up with the motto "The Cake that Texans are Nuts About".
She loved teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible school, sewing, doll collecting, taking the kids to the beach and camping at Garner State Park. Her favorite hobbies were gardening and raising baby animals. She was happiest spending time with her grandchildren. Her greatest legacy was her love for the Lord and sharing His love with all who came into her life.
She is survived by her brother, Tom Myers (Judy) of New Braunfels; her loving children, Steve McCoy (Jane) of Midland, Texas; Denise Light (Brett) of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Bob McCoy (Wendy) of Santa Fe, Texas and William McCoy (Bridget) of Bertram, Texas; stepchildren, Dave S. McCoy III (Karen) of Loveland, Colorado, and Pam LaPlante (Tom) of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Josh McCoy, Matt McCoy, Nick McCoy, Madison McCoy, Mallori McCoy, John David McCoy, Renee LaPlante Workman and Tommy LaPlante; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She "adopted" many into her family including Misty Upton, Roy Payne and Brett Light who all loved her and called her 'Mom'. She also will be dearly missed by life-long friend Margie Phillips of Mexia, Texas; and numerous sweet friends in Refugio.
Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dave S. McCoy Jr.; her grandsons, Robert Christopher McCoy and Tristan James Light; and her brothers, Edgar Myers and W.A. Myers; and many other loved ones.
A service will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Inc. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lorraine to The South Texas Children's Home, Beeville, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., Refugio
