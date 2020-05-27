Felipa T. Rivera, 67, of Woodsboro, passed away May 26, 2020. She was born September 26, 1920, in Woodsboro, TX to the late Francisco and Celia Tijerina.
She is survived by her husband, Grabiel Rivera of Woodsboro; sons, G.J (Gina) Rivera of Round Rock, Daniel Rivera of Woodsboro, Cipriano “Cippy” (Liz) Rivera of Beeville, Roland Rivera of Round Rock; sister, Terry Lopez of Houston; brothers, Frankie Tijerina of Sinton and Greg Tijerina of Bayside; and 12 grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited Friday, May 29, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m.
Mass will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home.
