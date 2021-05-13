Felix Henry Flores, 67, passed away May 8, 2021. He was born October 5, 1953, in El Campo.
Felix was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Guadalupe Flores.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Flores; sons, Peter (Mari Ann) Martinez, Jessie Flores and Stephen Flores; daughter, Dorothy (Jerry Mireles) Martinez; brothers, Johnny (Linda) Comacho; sisters, Sarah Comacho and Sylvia Comacho; and three grandchildren.
