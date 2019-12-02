Fidel Miranda Muguerza Jr., 81, of Refugio, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Mr. Muguerza was born July 17, 1938, in Refugio to Ramona and Fidel Muguerza Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rafaela Castillo and Gloria Saenz; and a granddaughter, Isabel Miranda Morales.
Survivors include six children, Mary Linda (Dimas) Morales and Mona Nica Hedrick both of Austin, George Anthony (Janie) Muguerza of Pflugerville, Fidel Miranda (Corine) Muguerza III of Beeville, Caroline Ann (Joe David) Gomez of Del Valle and Vicki Lee (Ray) Muguerza-Massey of Refugio; a brother, Mauro Muguerza of Refugio; a sister, Sara Rodriguez of Refugio; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio with a rosary being recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. James The Apostle Catholic Church in Refugio with Father Bill Marquis officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Jesus Morales, Jose Dimas Morales Jr., Jeremy Muguerza, Jonathan Muguerza, Matthew Muguerza and Erik Hedrick.
Honorary pallbearers are Dimas Morales, Joe David Gomez, Ray Massey, George Muguerza and Fidel Muguerza III.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
