Floyd Anthony Robinson, 62, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on August 14, 2021.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Encounter Church with Joe Dwyer officiating. (Face masks required) Burial will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo.
Live Stream will be available for those who cannot attend through Stacey’s Facebook Page (Stacey Skinner Robinson).
Floyd was born in Refugio on August 19, 1958, to Katie and Calvin Robinson.
Floyd was a very proud Marine, becoming a Marine to copy his older brother Bennie, whom he looked up to. He continued to follow some of the traditions he learned as a Marine throughout his life; always shining his shoes before wearing them, having his shirt tucked in the “Marine” way, singing cadence while running and of course celebrating the Marine Corps birthday every year.
Floyd loved to cook for his family and friends, loved to meet with his buddies for breakfast and Bible discussions and loved to pull pranks on his daughter Daria. Floyd loved all types of music, sports, ties, watches and loved to be silly at home.
Floyd’s life changed dramatically in 2010 when his friend James, from Georgia, provided him with CDs from Andrew Wommack Ministries/ Charis Bible College in Colorado. This prompted a change in his life’s direction, meaning and location. Floyd moved his family to Colorado Springs in 2013 to follow this call and new purpose to attend Charis Bible College. Floyd became a minister of the Gospel in 2015, completing his studies in 2016; becoming a new person with a new life.
When Floyd moved to Amarillo in 2018 to live in closer proximity to his father, older children and grandchildren, he began another journey; demonstrating and teaching others what he learned. He never wanted to be in the spotlight and loved being a supportive helper in everything he did.
In the summer of 2020, Floyd, once again, believed he had more to accomplish that would necessitate a return to Charis Bible College in Colorado for August 2021. Floyd believed his life would only be fulfilled by following the directions he received by God.
He left this earth too early for his family and friends. However, prior to his departure from this earth, he continued to minister peace and love to the hospital staffers that were caring for him. He loved what he was doing!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Katie Robinson and his brother Bennie Robinson of Las Vegas, Nevada.
He is survived by his wife Stacey Robinson of 21 years; children; son Vernard Robinson of Victoria, daughter Desneiges Nicole Robinson of Victoria, step-daughter Daria Skinner of Colorado Springs, Colorado, son Sgt. Christopher Robinson of Victoria (serving at the New England Recruiting Battalion in Boston, Massachusetts) and step-son Demetrius Stuckey of Colorado Springs, Colorado, siblings; William Robinson of San Fransisco, California, Gloria Stubbs of Golden, Colorado and Judy Robinson of Victoria. Floyd had several grandchildren, nieces, cousins and nephews.
Floyd also had several close friendships all over the country that will miss his leadership, friendship, long conversations and laughter.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.