The beautiful notes emanating from the small house in the old Quintana Camp were not the usual noises of the oilfield waking up to a new day. They were the sounds of Chopin, Liszt and Schubert played by a gifted young mother with magical hands on an upright Baldwin. For the next seven decades, that young mother, Frances Alleene (Francalene) Boone Slack, would give the gift of music in countless ways to her family, her students, and the Refugio community.
Francalene passed away peacefully at age 94 on Saturday March 12, 2022, following her late husband, Jack L. Slack, who died in March 2021. She and Jack moved to Bryan in 2017, closing out 67 years of being immersed in all aspects of Refugio life. They enjoyed several years of being in Aggieland where they received frequent visits from family and friends. Francalene was married to Jack, the love of her life, for 70 years and, without exception, she played their wedding song, “Wedding Bells”, at every wedding service she played during their 70 years of marriage.
Born in Woodsboro, Texas to Mary Lena and Clarence Boone, Francalene started turning heads on the piano at a very early age. Refugio County newspapers recount her numerous piano recitals and performances as a child where she played the most challenging piano classics. By age 12 she was playing the organ for Sunday services at the Presbyterian Church in Woodsboro. After graduating from Woodsboro High School as the valedictorian of her class, Francalene enrolled at Texas Christian University where she majored in music education and minored in piano performance. A highlight of her musical studies was a solo performance of Franz Liszt’s complex and bold “Hungarian Fantasy” accompanied by the TCU Symphony Orchestra.
It was a trip home from her work as a Fort Worth school teacher that eventually brought her back home to Refugio County to marry Jack Slack in 1950 at the same Presbyterian Church where she had awed the local parishioners with her talents a decade earlier. They would raise four children: Mike, Doug, Greg, and Sue Ellen. Music was an important part of their childhood and two of her sons marched with the Fighting Texas Aggie Band. Besides her own children, several of her grandchildren were highly accomplished musically.
Music was always a priority at the Slack home. There was Wednesday night choir practice. There were evening trips to the Methodist Church to rehearse on the organ. There were evening and weekend piano instruction sessions with advanced students. And there were also the endless hours as a piano accompanist for students rehearsing for their solo competitions. The music week culminated on Sunday where Francalene would teach Sunday School, rehearse the children for their next church program, and wrap up the day playing the organ and leading the choir for the Sunday service. Always the disciplinarian and proficient muti-tasker, Francalene could fire a stare more powerful than a laser beam from behind the organ to her sons on the back pew when their Sunday decorum would lapse, and mischief would erupt.
In the mid-1960s, after Jack left Quintana and started his own engineering firm, Francalene started teaching music at the Refugio Primary School. With the belief that “music cures the ills of the world”, Francalene wrote and taught a new musical program each year that was performed for the community. She and Anita Barber made the costumes, and every child was included and given an important role in these programs. Many grown men and women can still tell you the part they played, maybe recite a line or two, but most importantly, they will tell you that she made them feel special. There was no cost to parents for their child to participate. Even after her retirement, Francalene would stop to visit with her former students in whom she held a lifetime interest in their success and well-being.
Her teaching years brought great musical collaboration within the Refugio public school system with fellow educators and musicians Al English, J.C. and Ellen Mitchell and Anita Barber. Those collaborations produced many memorable musical productions within the Refugio schools and a cantata performed by the Refugio community choir with organ accompaniment, directed by her dear friend, Al English. Jack and Fran took several memorable trips to Europe with Al and Flora English and, of course, musical destinations figured into each trip in a significant way.
Francalene played the piano and organ in just about every church in the Refugio County. She blessed people with her music at weddings, funerals, community cantatas, civic events, and at the retirement homes in Refugio---always with a smile on her face, and just for the reward of seeing the joy it brought the residents.
When grandchildren came along, she would treat them to nature walks to the Fishin’ Shack and around Plumnelly, the name given to their country property by a revered housekeeper since it was “plum out of Refugio and nelly to Goliad”. Visits to Plumnelly were magical with cows, goats, chickens, and, of course, musicals and jam sessions organized by their “Hidee” as they called her. They loved Shag, Jiggles, Cricket, Poncho and the other pets, mongrels, and misfits that she adopted when they were left abandoned on the highway. She treated the grandchildren to snickerdoodles, cinnamon toast, pies, cakes, and other sweet contraband that was not available at home in Houston, Austin, or New Braunfels. There were adventures to Corpus Christi to the Aquarium and the shell shops. When she played for the retirement homes, a visiting grandchild would often tag along and be introduced as a guest artist and play a duet with their Hidee on the piano or she would accompany them on their own instrument.
The music that moved her was quite diverse from classical to rock. She adapted all genres of music into her school and church programs. The Sound of Music and The Music Man were two of her absolute favorites. There is probably not a former student of hers that does not remember being taught “Do-Re-Mi”. In later years, Jack gave her a baby grand player piano. The player feature was hardly used since Francalene had as great a repertoire as the artists featured in the rolls.
Family was very important to Francalene and she stayed in touch with relatives near and far. Family reunions with the expansive Boone clan was a routine summertime highlight. She was fond of her maternal family from the Winters area. She was especially proud of her favorite cousin, author, and longtime voice and historian of the Longhorns, Bill Little of Austin.
Francalene baked cakes for about every civic organization in Refugio. She earned quite a reputation for her banana-nut cakes, and when someone in the community needed a lift after an illness or death in the family, she’d bake a masterpiece and drop it off. She was typically the first to arrive, had a cake in hand, a bag of paper goods, groceries, and a sincere hug and words of comfort.
Francalene was one of the kindest and most caring people to walk planet Earth. She was a friend to all and never had an ill word for anyone. She frequently started the conversation with a new acquaintance with, “Are you related to…?” She was generous to a fault and often took disadvantaged children and families clothing and necessities that she bought. When she practiced the organ, she would leave the church doors open for anyone who might wander in, and if was a person in need, she would often slip a $20 bill in their pocket. She had her own way of knowing who was in need and she never mentioned these good deeds and kept them private and to herself. Francalene was named Refugio County Citizen of the Year in 2010.
Francalene was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Lena and Clarence Boone, her sister Mary Ruth Brundrett, her beloved brother-in-law, Gale Brundrett, and her nephew Noble Brundrett. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Mike Slack, Doug Slack, Greg Slack and Sue Ellen Miner and their spouses Tina Ballard Slack, Susan Kreutzer Slack, Debbie Walton Slack and Phil Miner III. Proudly accepting the nickname “Hidee”, Francalene adored her seven grandchildren: Brady Miner (Jelena), Nicholas Miner (Andrea), Mallory Miner Odom (Scott), Emily Slack, Amanda Slack (Andrew Bourdillon), Sarah Slack Nondorf (Dan) and Sydney Slack. She had three great-grandchildren, Davor Sobin, Liam Miner and Avery Odom. Francalene leaves behind nieces and nephews Mary Claire Brundrett Welch, Thad B. Brundrett, Becky Slack Forsythe, Mark Slack and Stephen Slack. She also leaves behind her loving caretaker and loyal friend Yolanda Davila.
Pallbearers are Oscar Lerma, Brady Miner, Nick Miner, Scott Odom, Andrew Bourdillon, Dan Nondorf, Bobby Little and David Little.
Fran loved all her family and friends without condition. We will all miss her smile, her kindness, her generosity and listening to her riffing a little boogie woogie, playing for the Jingle Cricket conga line of grandkids at Christmas or just sending up a few mind-bending bars of Chopin.
For those wishing to commemorate Francalene’s life with a contribution, the family has designated the First United Methodist Church of Refugio, The Refugio Education Foundation, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
A celebration of life for Francalene and Jack Slack will be held at a future date in Refugio which will be a joyful gathering to sing, laugh, joke, roast, toast and thank Francalene and Jack for the many gifts and memories they left with us.
Visitation will be Friday March 18, 2022, at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited to a graveside service for Francelene at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Oakwood Cemetery,