Frank James Scott, 63, of Refugio, died Saturday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Mr. Scott was born Sept. 30, 1956, in Refugio.
Survivors include a son, Micheal (Nicole) Scott; sister, Wanda Dukes; granddaughter, Jayla Scott; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Refugio.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Corpus Christi.
