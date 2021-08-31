Gary Joseph Capello 61, passed away at his home in Woodsboro, Tx on August 11, 2021.
He was born on March 6, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Frances and Omer Capello. On May 10, 1986 he married the love of his life Laura Lea Borden in Algiers, Louisiana where he raised his family. Hurricane Katrina then brought him and his family to Woodsboro, Tx in 2005 where he pursued a successful career in the oilfield.
Gary was an avid golfer during his time off and he loved to fire up the pit with family and friends. He had a passion for fishing and always kept a fresh cut yard. Gary was a fun loving, wise cracking, dedicated husband, father and paw paw.
Gary is survived by his wife, Laura Capello; daughter, Kristen Dooley; son, Clayton Capello; son-in-law, Eric Dooley; grandchildren, Jayce Dooley, Jayde Dooley, Jaxyn Dooley; sister, Janice Capello; brother, Bernard Capello and his wife Liz Capello along with his numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday September 3, 2021, at The First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, TX, located at 309 Johnson Street, Woodsboro, TX; burial will follow at La Rosa Cemetery on Churchill Rd in Woodsboro.