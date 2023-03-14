Refugio - George Rolland Nesloney, 87, died peacefully on March 8, 2023. George was born on November 26, 1935 in Sweeney Switch, Texas to Bernard Alex Nesloney and Mary Shepherd Nesloney.
George was a loyal, hardworking man that loved God, his wife, children, family and friends. He was a caretaker of the land; a cattleman of 60 years and a part-time farmer of 20 years. His love for straight roads, good crops, fat cattle and plentiful grass are true to the meaning of his biblical name, “one who works the land.” George was a 1954 graduate of Woodsboro High School. While working on oil rigs in the Valley, George met Martha Ann Eoff and married in 1956. He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. George was awarded the Good Conduct medal while serving in the 38th Engineer Detachment as a Combat Engineer.
They returned to Woodsboro after completing his tour of duty in 1960. They moved to Refugio in 1963, making this their home for the past 60 years. George worked for Carnation Milk Products for six years. He was a Pipeline Inspector for United Gas Pipeline and retired with 34 years of service. George was most proud to be a member of both the Refugio Police Officer Reserve and the Sheriff’s Association of Texas. He was named the “1999 Police Officer Reserve of the Year.” He was an active member of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church for 60 years and was an active member on the Fall Festival Committee for many years.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Mary Nesloney, son, Clay Nesloney, sister, Mary Jo Richards and his brother, Robert Nesloney, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 66 years; Martha, three children, Shelly Heard (Tim), Clint Nesloney (Lois), and Regina Bedynek (Joseph) along with eleven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, sister, Frances Cady, brothers, Johnny, Charles and Doug Nesloney and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Refugio, Texas. Visitation on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 5:30-7:00 p.m., with the Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
The family requests any donations be made to Halo Flight or the Sheriff’s Association of Texas in lieu of flowers. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377