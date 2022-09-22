Gerard Lockett, 78, of Nordheim passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born October 28, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Edward and Rita Rinkle Lockett.
He is survived by his loving wife Carol Kenne Lockett, brother Dennis Lockett and his wife Joan, sister Lorna Ciancio, son Dale Lockett and his wife Carla, and their children Bethany and Andrew Lockett, daughter Dawn Brown and her husband Derek and their children Macy and Madison Brown.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Kathleen Errico.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Woodsboro, Texas.
Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church in Woodsboro.
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.