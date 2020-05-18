Gladys Nickel McFarlin, age 96, of Fordtran, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was a former resident of Refugio.
She was born June 15, 1923, in Fordtran to Sidney and Sally Stevens Fudge.
She was devoted to Christ and his church. She loved her family, friends, neighbors and loved sharing the bounty from her garden and delicious home cooked meals. Tamales and hot rolls were two of her specialties. She was a hard worker at home, in the fields and the garden. She had a difficult time adjusting to not being able to work. She always wanted to help. She loved to play games and was always ready to play.
Survivors: daughters, Winona Balch (Nolan) of Fordtran and Jan Hall (Jim) of Gatesville; step-daughter, Wanda Spencer (Kenneth) of Houston; sons, Winston Nickel (Nona) of Granbury and Richard Nickel (Renee’) of Mullen; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Linsley of Brownwood; and brother, Bobby Fudge (Betty) of Victoria.
Preceded in death by: parents; husbands, Welton Nickel and George McFarlin; sister, Bernice Carroll; brother, Lonnie Fudge; granddaughter, Dr. Debra Fox.
A family graveside service was held at Fordtran Cemetery.
Pallbearers: James Hall, Justin Hall, Danny Balch, Daniel Balch, Dylan Balch, Emily Nickel and Carissa Nickel.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of South Texas.
Online guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.