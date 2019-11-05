Refugio County Commissioner Gloria Ann Lopez passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Lubbock with her four sisters beside her.
Born on Oct. 8, 1944, in Refugio, she was the oldest daughter of Max and Minnie Lopez, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her four sisters: Dianne (Richard) Cardiel, Lorraine Lopez, Cynthia Fernandez and Maxine Lopez.
She loved her nieces and nephews; Jeffery (Danette) Rodriguez, Jennifer (Justin) Tigrett, David (Priscilla) Cardiel, Toni Cardiel and Arturo Fernandez. She also loved her grand nieces and nephews; Peyton Rodriguez, Jillian Tigrett, Joshua Tigrett, Derek Cardiel, Max Cardiel, Dontae Fernandez and Brooke Fernandez.
Ann will be remembered for her joyful spirit and endless love for her family. She was a true public servant with accomplishments as a teacher, a professor, an administrator and county commissioner. Most of all she devoutly served her Catholic faith as a servant of God. Her lifelong generosity, integrity and concern for her community will always be remembered.
The Holy Rosary and visitation will be at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be at St. Therese Catholic Church in Woodsboro on Friday, Nov. 8, at 1:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Justin Tigrett, Joshua Tigrett, Jeffery Rodriguez, Arturo Fernandez, Dontae Fernandez, David Cardiel, Derek Cardiel, and Max Cardiel. Honorary pallbearers are County Judge Bobby Blaschke and County Commissioners; Stanley Tuttle, precinct 2; Gary Bourland precinct 3; and Blaine Wolfshohl precinct 4.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.