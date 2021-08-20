Gloria Trevino Garcia, 84, died August 18, 2021. She was born January 5,1937 in Woodsboro, Texas to the late Eusebio and Juanita Trevino.
Survivors include her daughters Linda Garza, Glenda Ovalle, Brenda Bernal all of San Antonio and Melinda Garcia of Victoria, Texas; sisters, Adelita Amador and Soila Gomez; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are August 21, 2021, St. Bernard Cemetery in Woodsboro, Texas at 2:00 p.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo St. Refugio, Texas 78377 361-526-4334.