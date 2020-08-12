Guadalupe Arredondo Jr., age 57, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born in Refugio, Texas to Elda Hernandez and Guadalupe Arredondo Sr. on June 23, 1963.
He loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing softball. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Richard Arredondo; and niece, Ilene Arredondo.
Guadalupe is survived by his brothers, Tony (Jeanette) Arredondo of Refugio, Texas and Trey King (Floie Maldonado) of San Diego, Texas; sisters, Linda (Joe) Garcia of Goliad, Texas, Maria DeLeon, Angelita “Porky” (Noe) Gomez and Pauline Capistran all of Refugio, Texas; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Serving as pallbearers; David Scott Gonzales, Anthony Gonzales, Tony Lee Arredondo Jr., John Arredondo, Randy Arredondo and Joe Garcia, Jr.
Arrangements were entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary of Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
