Hector Jaimie Botello, 43, of Fort Worth, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Hector was born on November 16, 1977 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Sidoro Botello and Gloria Perez.
He graduated college with his master’s degree. He worked for Textron company as a master plumber.
Hector is survived by his mother, Gloria Perez; his stepfather, Pilar Ortiz; his wife, Cordelia Cordes-Botello; two stepsons, Justin Cordes (Jaime) of FortWorth, Wesley Byrd (Jill) of Maumee, Ohio; a stepdaughte, Leslie Cordes of Fort Worth; three brothers, Isidoro Botello Jr (Kathy) of Houston, Ricardo Botello of Refugio and Benny Flores (Elizabeth) of Refugio; one sister, Edith Botello (Greg) of Comanche; and eight grandchildren.
Hector was preceded in death by his father.
Pallbearers were B.J. Flores, Candelario Flores, Richard Botello, J.R. Botello, Jason Moreno, Jordon Flores, Trinity Beckham and Justin Cordes
Visitation was held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 7 p.m at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, Texas.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 8 a.m
Services under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, Texas, 361-526-4334.
