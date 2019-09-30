Henry “Sonny” Balusek, 92, of Woodsboro, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Mr. Balusek was born Dec. 4, 1926, in Shiner to Henry J. and Rosi H. Balusek. He was a World War II veteran and worked for Natural Gas Pipeline of America for 34 years until his retirement in 1986.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Pearl Balusek; sons, Richard Balusek and Robert Balusek; daughter, Linda Fields; sister, Lorene Johnson; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro. Burial will follow at LaRosa Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Balusek, Shorty Balusek, Jerry Johnson, Larry Balusek, John Balusek, Buddy Billups and Terry Bellows.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
